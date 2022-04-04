Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €92.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.63 ($101.79).

A number of brokerages have commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock traded down €0.82 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €72.52 ($79.69). The stock had a trading volume of 390,139 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.03. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a one year high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.