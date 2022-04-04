Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 512 ($6.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 348.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.37 ($6.76).

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total value of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($63,416.71). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.