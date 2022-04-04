BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

