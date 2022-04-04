Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 314,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 89,827 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

