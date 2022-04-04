Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

