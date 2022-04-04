Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post $0.57 EPS

Brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.42. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 774.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 86,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

