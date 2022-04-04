Brokerages Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will report $265.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.45 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $290.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 100,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. 99,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

