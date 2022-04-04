Brokerages Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.79). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 698,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 480,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $25.22.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.