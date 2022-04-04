Brokerages Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.79). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 698,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 480,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $25.22.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

