Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

TEVA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 788,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,716. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

