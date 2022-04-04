Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $297.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.62 million and the lowest is $292.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $223.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.66 million, a PE ratio of -164.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

