Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.43. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE DCO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. 27,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,744. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $638.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

