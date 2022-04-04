Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.04. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.07. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

