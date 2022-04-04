Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. Gildan Activewear also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 15,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

