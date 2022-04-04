Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,275,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KBR’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.