Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 93,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,781. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Western Union by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

