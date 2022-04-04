Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Target Price at C$68.85

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$50.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.58. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$44.88 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2999997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

