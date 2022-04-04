Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price at $58.20

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.