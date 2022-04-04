Brokerages Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Target Price at $77.80

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $71.55 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

