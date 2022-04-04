Brokerages Set Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Target Price at $18.75

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTG. UBS Group cut Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centogene by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of CNTG opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.56. Centogene has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

