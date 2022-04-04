Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price at $66.75

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Dollarama from €72.00 ($79.12) to €79.00 ($86.81) in a research report on Friday.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.