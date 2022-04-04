Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Price Target at C$10.71

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$9.28 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.34.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

