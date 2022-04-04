Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $537.00

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

PPRUY stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

