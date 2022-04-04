Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $493.65

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $493.65.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.20, for a total transaction of $1,182,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,902 shares of company stock valued at $65,183,987 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $7.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,864. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.43 and its 200 day moving average is $455.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

