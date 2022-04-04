Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) PT at €228.46

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €228.46 ($251.06).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($221.98) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

EPA RI traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €199.25 ($218.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($149.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €189.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €197.71.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

