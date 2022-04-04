Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 141.75

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.86).

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.79) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Ian King bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £142,000 ($186,009.96). Also, insider David Squires bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($54,100.08). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $20,790,000.

LON SNR traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 125.60 ($1.65). 183,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £526.79 million and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.97. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.45).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

