Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) PT at $108.15

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of State Street by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. State Street has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.