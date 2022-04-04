Brokerages Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target at $6.03

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher K. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and sold 20,757 shares valued at $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

