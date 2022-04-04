Brokerages Set Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

VLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $318,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

