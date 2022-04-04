Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) & Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Financial Contrast

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.19 billion 1.04 $1.37 billion $22.93 7.97 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.09 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assurant currently has a consensus target price of $195.74, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Assurant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 13.47% 9.82% 1.43% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Assurant pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Assurant beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc. engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company roots back to 1892 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

