Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 10,628 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.