Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000.

VTWG stock opened at $188.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

