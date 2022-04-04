Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. QVT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of -155.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

