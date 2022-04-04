Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 201.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

