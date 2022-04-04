Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

MLM opened at $385.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.