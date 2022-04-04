Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

