BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR opened at $200.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $603,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

