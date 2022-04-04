Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of BLDR opened at $64.20 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

