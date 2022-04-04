C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,108. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

