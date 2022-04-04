CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAIXY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.39.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

