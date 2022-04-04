CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $3.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 222,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

