California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE CWT opened at $61.72 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

