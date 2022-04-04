Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 5,160,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

