Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Camping World worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

CWH stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Camping World Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.