Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$70.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

