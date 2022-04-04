Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $49.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

