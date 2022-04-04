Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

