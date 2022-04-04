Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

