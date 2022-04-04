CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly Sells 4,350 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $22,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTBC opened at $5.35 on Monday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.96.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

