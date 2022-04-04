CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $7.47

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $8.34. CareMax shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 4,104 shares changing hands.

CMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 112,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CareMax by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 616,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 238,995 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

