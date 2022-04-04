Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $250.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average of $230.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $167.17 and a one year high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.